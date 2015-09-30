FRANKFURT, Sept 30 More representatives on the
supervisory board of German utility RWE are to step
down at next year's annual shareholder meeting, potentially
bringing the number of places on the 20 strong board to be
filled at the elections next April, to at least six.
RWE faces the worst crisis in its 117-year history,
suffering from low wholesale power prices, a surge in renewable
capacity, uncertainty over the size of provisions for the
shutdown of its nuclear plants and embarrassing billing issues
at British subsidiary npower.
RWE Chairman Manfred Schneider, 76, is set to leave office
in 2016 after having served seven years at the top of the board,
which is notorious for political infighting, with the battle for
key positions often fought out in the media.
The supervisory board on Sept. 18 named former SAP
finance chief Werner Brandt as its clear favourite to take over
from Schneider.
Peter Lafos of trade union Verdi, who served since 2009,
confirmed to Reuters that he will leave due to his age.
An official at the group of communal shareholders, called
VKA, confirmed that its representative, the 72-year old VKW
managing director Roger Graef, will also step down.
Wirtschaftswoche magazine earlier reported the departures of
Lafos and Graef as well as of a former district authority chief,
Frithjof Kuehn.
Kuehn, aged 71, of St Augustin near Bonn was not immediately
contactable.
Sources said in August that Daimler chief Dieter
Zetsche and ex-ThyssenKrupp chief Ekkehard Schulz will
also leave the board, but neither have confirmed this.
RWE declined comment on the supervisory board on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Vera Eckert; Editing
by Elaine Hardcastle)