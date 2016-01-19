BERLIN Jan 19 RWE, Germany's largest
power producer, rejected on Tuesday fresh calls from opposition
parties and environmentalists to phase out coal power
generation.
The discussion over the technology's damaging carbon
emissions was given fresh impetus by the multi-nation climate
protection deal struck in Paris last month, resulting in renewed
calls on the German government to exit coal in parallel to
nuclear energy, which will be abandoned by 2022.
"I think the whole debate (about exiting coal) is
unnecessary," RWE Chief Operating Officer Rolf Martin Schmitz
told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry event about the
country's strategy to shift away from conventional energy
towards renewables, called the Energiewende.
"I'm very relaxed about this," he added. "I don't think that
politicians will react to this."
Coal accounted for 60 percent of electricity production at
RWE in 2014, while the share at rival E.ON was 27
percent.
The utilities have stressed that steps undertaken in 2015 to
move domestic brown coal plants into a reserve scheme later this
decade, as well as dismal power generation profits, were
sufficient to see the gradual end of coal burning.
Coal-to-power production employs not just tens of thousands
of people, but is needed to provide round-the-clock power to
Europe's biggest economy which cannot solely rely on volatile
green power, they argue.
The government wants Germany to have 80 percent of power
provided by renewables by 2050. In 2015, the share was 30
percent, data from industry group BDEW show. However, brown coal
and imported hard coal together still accounted for 42 percent.
"RWE has a clear plan (for coal) until 2050. We are able to
provide sufficient power at decent prices until then," Schmitz
said.
