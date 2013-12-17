KARLSRUHE, Germany Dec 17 Germany's highest
court said the rights of citizens must be respected when it
comes to brown coal mining, but stopped short of interfering in
an activity that represents one of the most profitable sources
of power generation for RWE.
A widely awaited ruling on Tuesday by Germany's federal
constitutional court said that any relocation and compensation
for residents near RWE's Garzweiler mine, which could continue
operating up to 2045, should be worked out early, so as to allow
citizen's concerns to be dealt with appropriately.
But brown coal mining itself and the use of domestic raw
materials overall was not in question, the court said, adding
these matters were up to the government.
"Brown coal mining secures a sufficiently legal and
sustainable public benefit," it said.
A negative ruling on the mining sector could have spelled an
early closure for the mine and an important structural change to
the power generation mix for utilities.
RWE in October denied a report it was considering the early
closure of its Garzweiler mine, though it is pressing ahead with
restructuring measures due to the unprofitable wholesale market
for power.
RWE operates thousands of megawatts of brown coal-to-power
capacity in its core North-Rhine Westphalia region and needs
local supplies to fuel them, producing between 35 and 40 million
tonnes annually.
German brown coal, also mined by Vattenfall,
supplies 25 percent of the country's power generation.
