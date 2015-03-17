FRANKFURT, March 17 Germany's second-biggest
utility RWE has bought a minority stake in solar group
Conergy, hoping to expand its foothold in the
embattled solar industry after having missed the trend for
years.
The announcement follows last year's joint deal to lease out
solar systems for a monthly fee, hoping commercial clients would
install the technology on factories, warehouses and offices to
lower their energy bills.
"Having worked with Conergy successfully in Europe, we are
pleased to be supporting the group's worldwide expansion,"
Andree Stracke, board member of RWE Supply & Trading, the
utility's trading arm, said in a statement.
No details on the size of the stake were disclosed but
Conergy said RWE had made the single biggest investment in a $45
million funding round.
RWE is desperately looking for new ways to grow, after
ultra-low wholesale power prices and a boom in renewable energy
capacity has transformed the European energy sector and sent
profits at the large established utilities into a tailspin.
Majority-owned by Miami-based asset manager Kawa Capital
Management, Conergy made nearly $500 million in revenues last
year, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of less than $10 million.
Conergy, once Europe's largest solar company by sales,
expects revenues to grow this year to $700 million.
"We look forward to using this capital to develop more
projects with new and existing partners in the solar industry as
our global pipeline approached 4 gigawatt," Conergy's Chief
Executive Andrew de Pass said.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)