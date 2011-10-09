FRANKFURT Oct 9 Germany's RWE (RWEG.DE) on Sunday hailed a ruling by a Munich court as giving further backing to the utility's legal challenge of the country's nuclear fuel tax.

"We welcome the decision, which confirms our interpretation of the law," an RWE spokesman said of the court's ruling favouring RWE in a dispute over a 74 million euro ($100 million) tax payment on nuclear fuel at the utility's Gundremmingen power plant.

Various courts are handling legal challenges to Germany's hasty nuclear exit and some have already expressed doubts about the government's position.

The German Finance Ministry plans to appeal a ruling by a Hamburg court granting a temporary injunction on the payment of the tax, the ministry said last month. [ID:nL5E7KK21O]

Berlin had hoped the tax would raise around 1.3 billion euros annually from nuclear power operators RWE, E.ON (EONGn.DE), EnBW (EBKG.DE) and Vattenfall.

The dispute encompasses a tax on nuclear fuel rods RWE says should not be levied on closed units, damages from a forced exit from a number of power stations and a constitutional court move to decide if the nuclear exit interfered with property rights. ($1 = 0.741 Euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Richard Chang)