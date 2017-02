PRAGUE, Sept 12 RWE Transgas, the Czech unit of Germany's RWE , has halted plans to build a 1,000 megawatt gas-fuelled power plant in central Czech Republic near the capital Prague, a company spokesman said on Monday.

He said the German group, which raised its asset sale programme to 11 billion euros from 8 billion last month, would instead focus on projects in Poland and Turkey.

The spokesman said RWE was not considering selling the project and might consider it again in the future. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik, Writing by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)