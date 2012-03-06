PRAGUE, March 6 Czech gas supplier RWE
Transgas, part of Germany's RWE swung to a net profit
of 380 million euros ($502.83 million) in 2011, a spokesman said
on Tuesday.
The company had posted a 4.9 billion crown ($260.77
million)loss the year before due to unfavourable long-term gas
contracts, mostly with Russia's Gazprom, and weak
prices on spot markets, which had prompted it to create reserves
against future losses.
Transgas typically sends its profits to the parent group in
dividends.
RWE Transgas spokesman Martin Chalupsky declined to comment
more on 2011 results until its earnings presentation next month,
only confirming a figure reported earlier by its parent group.
German utility RWE said on Tuesday that talks to
get cheaper gas from producers would not bear fruit until 2013.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
($1 = 18.7908 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)