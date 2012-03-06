PRAGUE, March 6 Czech gas supplier RWE Transgas, part of Germany's RWE swung to a net profit of 380 million euros ($502.83 million) in 2011, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The company had posted a 4.9 billion crown ($260.77 million)loss the year before due to unfavourable long-term gas contracts, mostly with Russia's Gazprom, and weak prices on spot markets, which had prompted it to create reserves against future losses.

Transgas typically sends its profits to the parent group in dividends.

RWE Transgas spokesman Martin Chalupsky declined to comment more on 2011 results until its earnings presentation next month, only confirming a figure reported earlier by its parent group.

German utility RWE said on Tuesday that talks to get cheaper gas from producers would not bear fruit until 2013. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) ($1 = 18.7908 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)