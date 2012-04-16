PRAGUE, April 16 RWE Transgas, the Czech unit of Germany's RWE, paid its entire 2011 profit as a dividend to its parent company at the end of March, Chief Financial Officer Dirk Simons said on Monday.

The company had 9.35 billion crown ($493.56 million) profit last year which was paid out as dividend. The entire RWE Czech business reported a 14.1 billion crown profit for the last year. ($1 = 18.9440 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Writing by Jan Lopatka)