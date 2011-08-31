* Head of RWE's Dea says parent not to sell unit as a whole

ZWIJNDRECHT, Netherlands Aug 31 Battered German utility RWE AG , which seeks to generate 11 billion euros ($15.9 billion) from divestments, will spare its oil and gas unit Dea an outright sale but the business may part with some licenses, the head of Dea said.

"It can't be ruled out but it is not the path that we are going," the head of the Dea unit, Thomas Rappuhn, told a media gathering on Wednesday when asked whether parent RWE would put the business on the block.

Instead, Dea may sell licenses or stakes in licenses, Rappuhn added, without specifying which licenses he was referring to.

"We are striving for a portfolio solution," he said.

Earlier this month RWE cut its 2011 outlook and posted a slump in first-half earnings as it was hit by a government decision to phase out nuclear power and by unprofitable gas sales`.

To avert further credit rating downgrades, RWE plans to sell 11 billion euros of assets, cut costs, raise capital and sell treasury shares.

($1 = 0.693 Euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Ludwig Burger)