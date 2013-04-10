* Oper profit seen at 2012 level of 685 million euros

* Aims to invest about 900 million euros in 2013

* DEA CEO says sale is currently being prepared (Adds details on DEA sales process, RWE shares, background)

HAMBURG, April 10 Oil and gas producer RWE DEA , which Germany's second largest utility RWE is trying to sell, expects operating profits to be unchanged from last year's 685 million euros ($894 million), it said on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in March that RWE hired Goldman Sachs to sell the unit, which is estimated being worth about 5 billion euros.

"The (DEA sales) process is being prepared now," DEA's chief executive Thomas Rappuhn said at the annual news press conference, where he also gave the profit forecast.

By selling the unit RWE aims to cut its 33 billion-euro debt pile and reduce capital spending as DEA swallowed about 700 million euros in both 2011 and 2012.

DEA has stakes in about 190 gas and oil exploration licences in 14 countries and employs close to 1,400 staff. Investments are set to be raised to about 900 million euros this year, up significantly from the 658 million in 2012.

Last month, Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of German chemicals group BASF, said it was looking at acquisition opportunities, including DEA.

German utilities RWE, E.ON and EnBW have launched asset sale programmes worth nearly 30 billion euros to raise cash for investment in new areas, including renewable energy.

The groups are still struggling to recover from Germany's decision to close its nuclear power industry by 2022 in the wake of the nuclear disaster at Japan's Fukushima plant. ($1=0.7658 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)