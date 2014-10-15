FRANKFURT Oct 15 RWE said it was
still working on closing the sale of its oil and gas unit RWE
Dea AG to a Russian investor, in response to a report
the deal had been blocked in Britain.
"We are still working to close the transaction in 2014 as
planned," a spokesman for the company said late Wednesday.
He declined to comment further on the report in the
Financial Times that Britain's Energy Minister Ed Davey is not
keen to issue a 'comfort letter' for the transaction in light of
sanctions against Russia.
The deal to sell its oil and gas production arm to a
consortium of investors led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman,
for 5.1 billion euros, was approved by Germany in August.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Writing by Victoria Bryan,
editing by David Evans)