LONDON, March 4 Britain may take further action over the sale of German utility RWE's oil and gas production unit to Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman unless assets are divested, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Wednesday.

The 5.1 billion euro ($5.7 billion) deal was finalised on Monday despite British opposition over the impact that any potential future tightening of sanctions against Russia might have on the North Sea assets. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)