LONDON, March 11 Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne fund said on Wednesday it had provided Britain's energy ministry with a detailed response as part of its attempt to complete a deal to purchase assets in the North Sea.

Britain has blocked the deal citing potential new sanctions against Russia and has given the fund seven days to come up with new proposals or face calls to sell the assets to a third party. LetterOne is buying the assets from Germany's RWE.

"We... continue to engage with the department (of energy). We will leave no stone unturned to find a solution," LetterOne said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov. Editing by Jane Merriman)