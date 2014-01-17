Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT Jan 17 Three bidders are expected to hand in initial offers for RWE DEA, the oil and gas exploration and production unit of Germany's second-biggest utility RWE, four people close to the negotiations told Reuters.
Bids are expected to be submitted by Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of German chemicals group BASF, Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, and a consortium consisting of U.S. private equity firm KKR and Kufpec, the international arm of Kuwait Petroleum Corp, the sources said.
Bids, which are due on Monday, Jan. 20, will value DEA at about 4 billion euros ($5.44 billion), two of the people said, less than the 5 billion that sources said had been targeted by RWE originally.
Spokespeople for RWE, Wintershall, KKR, Fridman all declined to comment. Kufpec was not immediately available for comment.
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.