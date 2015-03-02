* Britain may force sale of licenses to third party
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, March 2 Russian
billionaire Mikhail Fridman said on Monday he would buy a number
of gas licenses in the North Sea despite British opposition,
threatening legal action if London should force him to sell them
on to a third party.
German utility RWE on Monday finalised the sale of
its oil and gas production unit DEA to Fridman's
investment vehicle LetterOne, ending months of uncertainty over
whether the 5.1 billion euro ($5.7 billion) deal would go ahead.
The transaction, first announced a year ago, coincided with
sanctions imposed on Russia for its actions in Ukraine, sparking
concern in some EU countries about whether a European oil and
gas business should fall into Russian hands.
Britain on Saturday said the deal's structure did not
alleviate concerns that possible future sanctions against
LetterOne's owners Fridman and his partner German Khan could
negatively impact production.
"We are deeply disappointed and concerned by your letter,
given the extensive efforts the parties have made to address
your professed concerns," Jonathan Muir, chief executive officer
of LetterOne Holdings S.A., said in a letter addressed to
British Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Edward
Davey.
LetterOne and RWE had sought to allay the concerns in
January by offering to keep DEA's British assets separate for a
number of years and committing RWE to buy them back should the
EU or United States impose sanctions on LetterOne's owners
within a year after the closing.
This week, LetterOne hired ex-CEO of oil major BP,
John Browne, as executive chairman of LetterOne's energy
division saying it wanted to use North Sea assets as a platform
for a global expansion.
"GOVERNMENT VIEW"
As a result of British opposition, RWE was forced to abandon
its original plan to close the deal in 2014 and move the date
further out into 2015, burdening its shares and fuelling
concerns that the transaction may fall apart.
Britain said that if the deal goes ahead as planned it may
require the companies to arrange for a further sale of the
British assets held by DEA, worth about 1 billion euros, to a
third party.
LetterOne said it would "seek judicial review" in such a
case, including "our right to seek compensation for any damage
caused to the value of our investment in RWE DEA".
It was not clear what actions the department of energy would
take after LetterOne decided to proceed with the transactions on
Monday despite Britain's warning over the weekend.
David Cameron's official spokesman said the British Prime
Minister had been consulted over Davey's statement and fully
supported it: "The Secretary of State (Davey) is clearly setting
out the government view," he told reporters on Monday.
The sale provides RWE with a much-needed cash injection, as
the group suffers from weak wholesale power prices, a boom in
competing renewable energy capacity as well as a 31 billion euro
debt pile it has accumulated over the past decade.
RWE said the sales price had gone up to 5.1 billion from 5
billion agreed in mid-January, citing currency developments
since then.
($1 = 0.8918 euros)
