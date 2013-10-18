BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
FRANKFURT Oct 18 German utility RWE is asking potential buyers of its oil and gas unit DEA to submit offers by late December in a deal that could fetch up to 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion), three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of German chemicals group BASF, has been the only group to publicly express interest in DEA so far.
Private equity investors such as KKR and Blackstone are also likely to hand in bids, while British energy supplier Centrica is expected to show interest as well, the sources said.
RWE, KKR, Blackstone and Centrica all declined to comment.
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.