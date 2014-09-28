* RWE said still lacks letter of comfort from UK

* Department of Energy and Climate Change needs to give consent

* RWE said it remains unclear if such consent will be given (Adds context from Der Spiegel story)

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 German utility RWE AG said on Sunday it still lacked a "comfort letter" from Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change (DETCC), a prerequisite for closing the sale of its oil and gas unit RWE Dea AG.

"Currently, it is uncertain whether the comfort letter will be issued," RWE said in a regulatory statement on Sunday, adding that it continued to work towards closing the transaction.

The statement by RWE came after German weekly magazine Der Spiegel said the sale of RWE Dea to a Russian investor faces British opposition that could delay or scupper the deal.

Der Spiegel, in its latest edition and without citing sources, said the British government has reservations about an offshore gas license falling into the hands of a Russian oligarch. RWE is preparing various scenarios in case the deal is scuppered, Der Spiegel said.

Because the sale would entail transferring a British oil and gas production license to a new owner, RWE needs to apply for a "letter of comfort" from the DETCC, which is responsible for petroleum licensing.

A letter of comfort is equivalent to a statement of no objections by the British authorities.

RWE Dea's British subsidiary operates offshore gas fields in the North Sea.

In March, RWE announced it had reached a deal to sell its oil and gas production arm to a consortium of investors led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, for 5.1 billion euros (6.47 billion US dollar). (1 US dollar = 0.7885 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Susan Fenton)