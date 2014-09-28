* RWE said still lacks letter of comfort from UK
FRANKFURT, Sept 28 German utility RWE AG
said on Sunday it still lacked a "comfort letter" from
Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change (DETCC), a
prerequisite for closing the sale of its oil and gas unit RWE
Dea AG.
"Currently, it is uncertain whether the comfort letter will
be issued," RWE said in a regulatory statement on Sunday, adding
that it continued to work towards closing the transaction.
The statement by RWE came after German weekly magazine Der
Spiegel said the sale of RWE Dea to a Russian investor faces
British opposition that could delay or scupper the deal.
Der Spiegel, in its latest edition and without citing
sources, said the British government has reservations about an
offshore gas license falling into the hands of a Russian
oligarch. RWE is preparing various scenarios in case the deal is
scuppered, Der Spiegel said.
Because the sale would entail transferring a British oil and
gas production license to a new owner, RWE needs to apply for a
"letter of comfort" from the DETCC, which is responsible for
petroleum licensing.
A letter of comfort is equivalent to a statement of no
objections by the British authorities.
RWE Dea's British subsidiary operates offshore gas fields in
the North Sea.
In March, RWE announced it had reached a deal to sell its
oil and gas production arm to a consortium of investors led by
Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, for 5.1 billion euros (6.47
billion US dollar).
(1 US dollar = 0.7885 euro)
