LONDON, March 18 The British government is still
considering Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's acquisition of
North Sea gas fields, but has made clear it has the power to
require him to sell the assets, Prime Minister David Cameron's
spokesman said on Wednesday.
Fridman, whose fund LetterOne bought 11 UK gas fields as
part of a 5 billion euro ($5.29 billion) takeover of energy firm
DEA from Germany's RWE, has threatened to sue the
government after it said it could force him to sell UK assets.
When asked about a Financial Times report that LetterOne was
now considering selling the gas fields, Cameron's spokesman
said:
"We have been clear from the outset that the Secretary of
State [Ed Davey] has power to require divestment, and we've been
very clear about our concerns, and we've been clear about the
objective we want to achieve here."
(Reporting by William James; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)