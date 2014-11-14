* RWE says anything is possible within payout ratio range

* Deutsche Bank sees dividend fears as "overdone" -analyst

* Shares down 3.5 percent, biggest faller on DAX (Adds RWE comment, shares, analyst)

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 German utility RWE is considering cutting its dividend by a fifth in the medium term, a German newspaper reported on Friday, a day after the company reported bleak results on the back of weak power prices and a mild winter.

The company's mid-term strategy refers to a possible cut to 0.80 euros ($1) per share, daily Rheinische Post reported, citing supervisory board sources.

A spokeswoman for RWE, which paid a dividend of 1 euro per share for 2013, declined to comment on the report.

The company has a policy of paying out 40-50 percent of recurrent net income, which - at the current forecast for 1.2-1.4 billion euros in 2014 - would suggest a dividend range of 0.78-1.13 euros per share.

"Within that range, anything is possible," the spokeswoman said.

Shares in RWE were down 3.5 percent at 0848 GMT, the biggest decliner among German bluechips. Traders cited the report as well as a raft of negative analyst notes following bleak results for the first nine months of the year, when operating profit fell 31 percent to 2.91 billion euros.

RWE's Chief Financial Officer Bernhard Guenther told analysts on Thursday that the company was sticking to its policy of paying out 40-50 percent of recurrent net income from 2014.

Deutsche Bank analyst Alexander Karnick, while keeping a "hold" rating on the stock, said concerns about the company's dividend "seem overdone".

"We conclude that we currently believe in the 1 euro/share dividend for 2014 supported by cash flow, earnings and pay-out ratio," he wrote in a note to clients.

