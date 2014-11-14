* RWE says anything is possible within payout ratio range
FRANKFURT, Nov 13 German utility RWE
is considering cutting its dividend by a fifth in the medium
term, a German newspaper reported on Friday, a day after the
company reported bleak results on the back of weak power prices
and a mild winter.
The company's mid-term strategy refers to a possible cut to
0.80 euros ($1) per share, daily Rheinische Post reported,
citing supervisory board sources.
A spokeswoman for RWE, which paid a dividend of 1 euro per
share for 2013, declined to comment on the report.
The company has a policy of paying out 40-50 percent of
recurrent net income, which - at the current forecast for
1.2-1.4 billion euros in 2014 - would suggest a dividend range
of 0.78-1.13 euros per share.
"Within that range, anything is possible," the spokeswoman
said.
Shares in RWE were down 3.5 percent at 0848 GMT, the biggest
decliner among German bluechips. Traders cited the
report as well as a raft of negative analyst notes following
bleak results for the first nine months of the year, when
operating profit fell 31 percent to 2.91 billion euros.
RWE's Chief Financial Officer Bernhard Guenther told
analysts on Thursday that the company was sticking to its policy
of paying out 40-50 percent of recurrent net income from 2014.
Deutsche Bank analyst Alexander Karnick, while keeping a
"hold" rating on the stock, said concerns about the company's
dividend "seem overdone".
"We conclude that we currently believe in the 1 euro/share
dividend for 2014 supported by cash flow, earnings and pay-out
ratio," he wrote in a note to clients.
($1 = 0.8021 euro)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Gareth Jones and Pravin Char)