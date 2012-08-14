FRANKFURT Aug 14 RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, said core earnings rose 9 percent in the first half of 2012, as year-earlier charges related to Germany's decision to exit nuclear power for good were not repeated.

RWE said first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 5.04 billion euros ($6.23 billion), while analysts had on average expected 4.96 billion.

($1 = 0.8096 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)