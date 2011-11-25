LONDON Nov 25 German utility RWE
has earmarked oil and gas assets in Egypt for sale in
a bid to shore up its finances as Germany moves to exit nuclear
energy, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
RWE-DEA, the company's oil and gas exploration unit, has
identified Egyptian assets as the "most likely contenders" to
raise cash without affecting RWE-DEA's otherwise strong results,
the FT reported, citing people briefed on the matter.
RWE is seeking to divest assets to generate 11 billion euros
($14.65 billion). The company said in August it would spare its
oil and gas unit Dea an outright sale but added that the
business may part with some licenses.
RWE has been hit by the German government's decision -- made
in the wake of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster -- to phase
out nuclear power completely by 2022, meaning that RWE will have
to produce electricity at a higher cost while wholesale prices
could falter due to slow economic growth, stagnating populations
and rising energy efficiency.
Bankers expect the Egyptian assets to fetch up to 2 billion
euros, the FT reported.
Concessions that had not yet been developed were the most
likely candidates for sale as they would save Dea investment
costs, while also allowing it to continue to reap the profits
from fully developed oil and gas fields in Egypt, the report
said.
It was possible that Dea's North Sea assets -- which it has
been increasing -- could be sold to regional rivals in oil and
gas exploration and production, the report said, citing the
sources.
RWE was not immediately available for comment on the report.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)