(Ups total cost price)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 9 A Dutch court on Wednesday said an environmental licence issued for a major new coal-fired plant built by RWE was granted properly, removing the last hurdle to operating the 3 billion euro ($3.36 billion) plant at full capacity.

The Council of State dismissed objections by environmental groups including Greenpeace to the 1.6 gigawatt plant in Eemshaven, which is expected to supply electricity to 2 million Dutch and German households.

"That means that the power plant has the necessary environmental licences," the court said.

Completion of the plant, under construction since 2008, had been delayed due to environmental concerns over its location near nature reserves, including mud flats and islands off the Dutch and German North Sea coast.

Greenpeace had also opposed the construction of the coal-fired plant due to its carbon dioxide emissions, though that was not part of Wednesday's ruling.

Governments endorsed the plant as Germany seeks to end nuclear power generation by 2020 and Dutch natural gas fields are in decline.

RWE's Dutch subsidiary Essent argued that coal has the additional benefit of being relatively cheap and "coming largely from politically stable countries".

($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)