FRANKFURT Dec 5 German utility group RWE
plans to shore up its balance sheet by selling a total
of 80.4 million shares via a placement of newly issued stock and
a disposal of treasury shares that are retroactively entitled to
this year's dividend.
"All 80,445,826 shares will be offered to institutional
investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure," it
said in a statement.
"However the placement of the 28,105,327 treasury shares is
subject to the exercise of subscription rights by existing
shareholders within the fixed subscription period beginning
after the accelerated bookbuilding has taken place," the company
continued.
Both sets of shares are entitled to dividends as of this
past January.
RWE said the offer price for the accelerated placement as
well as the subscription price at which the shares are to be
offered will be set on the basis of the bookbuilding process in
such a way that the both prices are equal.
