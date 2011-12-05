FRANKFURT Dec 5 German utility group RWE plans to shore up its balance sheet by selling a total of 80.4 million shares via a placement of newly issued stock and a disposal of treasury shares that are retroactively entitled to this year's dividend.

"All 80,445,826 shares will be offered to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure," it said in a statement.

"However the placement of the 28,105,327 treasury shares is subject to the exercise of subscription rights by existing shareholders within the fixed subscription period beginning after the accelerated bookbuilding has taken place," the company continued.

Both sets of shares are entitled to dividends as of this past January.

RWE said the offer price for the accelerated placement as well as the subscription price at which the shares are to be offered will be set on the basis of the bookbuilding process in such a way that the both prices are equal. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)