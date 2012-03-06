ESSEN, Germany, March 6 RWE AG
is in negotiations with producers in four supplier countries to
try and win concessions on expensive long-term gas contracts
which are oil-indexed and have eaten heavily into its profits,
Chief Executive Office Juergen Grossmann said at the annual
results conference for 2011.
"The talks are ongoing. We expect to see successes
especially in 2013," he said in reply to questions.
The problem is that cheaper spot gas prices have emerged
inside Europe since 2009 and that utilities such as RWE which
import gas cannot recover the high prices they have to pay to
origin countries when they sell the gas on.
Finance chief Rolf Pohlig said the four countries in the
talks with RWE were Russia, Norway, the Netherlands and Germany.
The exposure to so-called negative gas-to-oil spreads was for a
gas volume of 18 billion cubic metres, out of its total annual
gas procurement of 45 bcm.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Vera Eckert)