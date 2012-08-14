China to speed up steel output cuts to curb winter pollution
BEIJING, Feb 22 China will ratchet up planned steel production cuts and target illegal factories in an effort to reduce pollution during the winter, an official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT Aug 14 RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, said it was still in talks with two gas suppliers regarding the re-negotiation of prices of 11 billion cubic metres of gas procured by RWE each year, it said in presentation slides published on Tuesday.
In June, it had agreed better price terms with Norway's Statoil, RWE said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert)
BEIJING, Feb 22 China will ratchet up planned steel production cuts and target illegal factories in an effort to reduce pollution during the winter, an official said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 22 Global stocks hit record highs on Wednesday, topping 2016's gains just two months into 2017, while the dollar rose before Federal Reserve minutes that will be scoured for clues about the next U.S. interest rate rise.
HANOI, Feb 22 Vietnam on Wednesday named for the first time 11 government, provincial and industry officials as being responsible for one of its worst environmental disasters, caused by a unit of Taiwan conglomerate Formosa Plastics .