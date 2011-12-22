FRANKFURT Dec 22 German utility RWE AG
and Russia's Gazprom have terminated talks
about joint power production ventures, RWE said in a statement
on Thursday.
"Although our discussions were conducted in a very
constructive manner we were unfortunately not able to agree on a
framework for cooperation which would be sustainable for both
parties," RWE Chief Executive Juergen Grossmann said in the
statement.
In October, the two companies gave themselves another three
months to negotiate on the proposals for joint power plants in
Germany, Britain and the Benelux countries.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)