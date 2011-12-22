FRANKFURT Dec 22 German utility RWE AG and Russia's Gazprom have terminated talks about joint power production ventures, RWE said in a statement on Thursday.

"Although our discussions were conducted in a very constructive manner we were unfortunately not able to agree on a framework for cooperation which would be sustainable for both parties," RWE Chief Executive Juergen Grossmann said in the statement.

In October, the two companies gave themselves another three months to negotiate on the proposals for joint power plants in Germany, Britain and the Benelux countries. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)