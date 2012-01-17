* Excessive German wind power output strains neighbours'
grids
* EU neighbours expected to help at times of power tightness
* Costs for green power are accelerating when capital is
tight
BERLIN, Jan 17 Germany's ambitious plan to
transform its energy generation in favour of renewable sources
is too costly and will place great strains on its neighbours,
the chief executive of German utility RWE said on
Tuesday.
The country's fast closure of nuclear plants and move to
wind and solar was already stressing transmission networks in
neighbouring EU countries, Juergen Grossmann said in an address
to the annual energy conference of daily newspaper Handelsblatt.
This strain was especially marked when high wind speeds
caused Germany's installed wind power capacity of 27,000
megawatts to produce power at full blast, he said.
"Wind power (from northern Germany) is pushed into the
Netherlands and via Belgium into France," he said.
"The same happens with wind power from
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state, it goes to Poland, then into the
Czech Republic and back via Bavaria into Germany. Our neighbours
are not happy with that sort of energy shift."
Grossmann's company was forced to shut two nuclear reactor
blocks at Biblis last summer when Germany, in a quick reaction
to Japan's Fukushima disaster in March, committed itself to a
new energy regime.
Since then, along with its big power sector peers, RWE has
been struggling to tap new areas of growth to prepare for the
nuclear-free futures.
Its Innogy renewable unit has announced plans to invest
about 5 billion euros ($6.34 billion) to expand its green power
business over the next four years to counter shrinking profits
that have resulted in major job cuts and asset disposal
plans.
Grossmann said a shortfall of some 1,000 megawatts on Dec.
8-9, when Germany imported power from Austrian reserves as
northern German wind volumes could not be rapidly transported to
Germany's south, must not be repeated.
"From 2013, the Austrians will need these capacities
themselves," he said.
He said that Austria was expecting to increase its power
consumption by 1.8 percent per annum while Germany assumed its
usage would be sinking, despite new technologies likely to
require more, rather than less, electricity.
Turning to costs, Grossmann put a figure of 250 billion to
300 billion euros on Germany's shift away from fossil fuels at a
time when the global financial crisis was making capital less
available.
The government envisages that "green power" will account for
80 percent of Germany's electricity by 2050, compared with 20
percent now.
So far, Germany was coping with the about-turn only because
it was efficient at deploying reserves in distribution grids and
power generation capacity, Grossmann argued.
"I would not call it economically rational," he said.
($1 = 0.7891 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)