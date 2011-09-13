MUNICH, Sept 13 German utility RWE hopes to conclude its planned 2.5 billion euro ($3.4 billion) capital hike this year, board member Leonhard Birnbaum told reporters in Munich on Tuesday.

Reiterating statements by RWE Chief Executive Juergen Grossmann in August, Birnbaum said, "We would like it to be this year."

He also said that lawsuits surrounding Germany's hasty nuclear exit were expected to keep RWE lawyers busy for three to five years.

The dispute entails issues of a tax on nuclear fuel rods RWE says should not be levied on closed units, damages from a forced exit from a number of power stations and a constitutional court move to clarify whether the nuclear exit interfered with property rights.

($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert)