By Vera Eckert

MUNICH, Sept 13 German utility RWE hopes to conclude a planned 2.5 billion euro ($3.4 billion) capital increase and sale of treasury shares this year, board member Leonhard Birnbaum told reporters in Munich on Tuesday.

"We would like it to be this year," Birnbaum said.

Debt-laden RWE said in August it needed to raise fresh capital, sell some assets and raise efficiency amid turmoil in Germany's energy industry.

Germany's decision to exit from nuclear power forced its utility sector to restructure quickly, while gas market developments caused towering trading losses.

Birnbaum said lawsuits surrounding Germany's hasty nuclear exit were expected to keep RWE lawyers busy for three to five years.

The dispute encompasses a tax on nuclear fuel rods RWE says should not be levied on closed units, damages from a forced exit from a number of power stations and a constitutional court move to decide if the nuclear exit interfered with property rights.

In a planned asset disposal plan, RWE, fresh from selling three quarters of its high voltage power grid Amprion for 1.3 billion euros, has said it will put its regional subsidiaries Suewag of Frankfurt, Kevag of Koblenz and VSE of Saarbruecken on the block.

"We are happy with the Amprion price, and we are optimistic to keep this up (achieving high sales prices) because we have put up attractive units for sale," Birnbaum said.

Birnbaum said belt-tightening measures would be done in a non-confrontational way, with RWE sticking to agreements to refrain from enforced redundancies up to end-2012.

Rival E.ON (EONGn.DE) has just trimmed its management positions and aims to halve jobs at its headquarters to 400 amid planned job cuts of up to 11,000.

RWE has said it must seek further efficiencies and will cut total investments to 4 billion euros in each of the years 2014 through 2020 from 5 billion euros planned in 2012 and 2013, and compared with 7.5 billion in 2011.

PROGRESS ON NABUCCO, DUTCH PLANT

RWE will still pursue power station projects in markets more lucrative than Germany and big infrastructure projects such as the Nabucco pipeline to bring Caspian region gas to Europe.

The EU Commission's move to negotiate on behalf of the 27-nation bloc with suppliers Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan would bring "significant progress" towards securing gas and getting the project off the ground by 2017, he said.

The Nabucco consortium comprises RWE, Turkey's Botas, Austria's OMV , Hungary's MOL , Romania's Transgaz and BEH of Bulgaria.

RWE would in the coming months clarify supplies to the pipeline and the two countries were likely to offer sufficient capacity to avoid having to rely on commitments from a third party, politically sensitive northern Iraq, he said.

Birnbaum declined to comment on European power joint venture talks with Russia's Gazprom begun in July, on arbitration proceedings with Gazprom on gas supply contract prices, and on progress with the asset disposals.

Birnbaum also said environmental re-applications in the Netherlands, where RWE is building a huge coal-to-power plant at Eeemshaven were "unpleasant but curable" within a year or two.

RWE will also discuss in the coming month whether to take up an option to share with local partner Delta in the Netherlands and France's EDF in building a second nuclear reactor block at Dutch Borssele, where RWE has a 30 percent stake in an existing reactor.

RWE is interested in building a gas-fired plant in Poland, which has been identified as a high priority market. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Will Waterman)