AMSTERDAM, Sept 23 Dutch local authorities have
given Germany's RWE nine months to obtain new
environmental permits for a coal-fired power plant and have
allowed construction work on the plant to continue despite
opposition by environmentalists.
The highest administrative court in the Netherlands revoked
utility company RWE's environmental permits for a 1,560 megawatt
coal/biomass power plant last month.
However, it said that construction work could continue until
new permits were granted, pending approval by the Groningen
local government.
On Friday, Groningen province said construction could
continue on the power plant but not on other buildings including
offices and warehouses, and gave RWE nine months to obtain new
permits.
"The construction of the plant itself may continue," the
provincial government said in a statement.
The power plant is being built near the Wadden Sea area and
the Wadden islands, a UNESCO-listed site consisting of coastal
wetlands that cross the German-Dutch border and which are home
to numerous plant and animal species, including seals, porpoises
and birds.
The national government and two provincial authorities
issued permits in 2008 to Dutch utility Essent, now controlled
by RWE.
But three environmental groups, including Greenpeace,
appealed to the Council of State, the highest administrative
court, which revoked the permits in August.
Essent had already started work on the plant which was due
to come online in 2013.
