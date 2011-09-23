AMSTERDAM, Sept 23 Dutch local authorities have given Germany's RWE nine months to obtain new environmental permits for a coal-fired power plant and have allowed construction work on the plant to continue despite opposition by environmentalists.

The highest administrative court in the Netherlands revoked utility company RWE's environmental permits for a 1,560 megawatt coal/biomass power plant last month.

However, it said that construction work could continue until new permits were granted, pending approval by the Groningen local government.

On Friday, Groningen province said construction could continue on the power plant but not on other buildings including offices and warehouses, and gave RWE nine months to obtain new permits.

"The construction of the plant itself may continue," the provincial government said in a statement.

The power plant is being built near the Wadden Sea area and the Wadden islands, a UNESCO-listed site consisting of coastal wetlands that cross the German-Dutch border and which are home to numerous plant and animal species, including seals, porpoises and birds.

The national government and two provincial authorities issued permits in 2008 to Dutch utility Essent, now controlled by RWE.

But three environmental groups, including Greenpeace, appealed to the Council of State, the highest administrative court, which revoked the permits in August.

Essent had already started work on the plant which was due to come online in 2013.