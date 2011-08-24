(Refiles to remove extraneous dateline)

AMSTERDAM Aug 24 The highest Dutch administrative court has annulled permits given to German utility RWE for the construction of a coal-fired power plant, due to concerns over the project's environmental impact.

Three environmental groups, including Greenpeace, had appealed to the Council of State against the decision by the national government and two provincial authorities to issue the permits in 2008 to Dutch utility Essent, now controlled by RWE.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the council said insufficient investigations had been conducted into the possible environmental impact on the Wadden Sea and the Wadden islands.

Essent already started construction of the power plant, which was due to come online in 2013.

There is no appeal possible against the council's ruling. (Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Alison Birrane)