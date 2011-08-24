(Refiles to remove extraneous dateline)
AMSTERDAM Aug 24 The highest Dutch
administrative court has annulled permits given to German
utility RWE for the construction of a coal-fired power
plant, due to concerns over the project's environmental impact.
Three environmental groups, including Greenpeace, had
appealed to the Council of State against the decision by the
national government and two provincial authorities to issue the
permits in 2008 to Dutch utility Essent, now controlled by RWE.
In its ruling on Wednesday, the council said insufficient
investigations had been conducted into the possible
environmental impact on the Wadden Sea and the Wadden islands.
Essent already started construction of the power plant,
which was due to come online in 2013.
There is no appeal possible against the council's ruling.
