DUESSELDORF, Germany Aug 8 The supervisory
board of RWE (RWEG.DE) has not yet agreed on a successor for
Chief Executive Juergen Grossmann, two people familiar with the
matter said.
"There is no solution yet," one of the people said ahead of
a supervisory board meeting on Monday.
The board's chairman, Manfred Schneider, favours Peter
Terium, who is currently heading Dutch unit Essent, another
person said.
The municipalities that own part of RWE meanwhile would like
to see management board member Rolf Martin Schmitz succeed
Grossmann.
RWE declined to comment.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Matthias Inverardi; Writing
by Maria Sheahan)