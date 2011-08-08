DUESSELDORF, Germany Aug 8 The supervisory board of RWE (RWEG.DE) has not yet agreed on a successor for Chief Executive Juergen Grossmann, two people familiar with the matter said.

"There is no solution yet," one of the people said ahead of a supervisory board meeting on Monday.

The board's chairman, Manfred Schneider, favours Peter Terium, who is currently heading Dutch unit Essent, another person said.

The municipalities that own part of RWE meanwhile would like to see management board member Rolf Martin Schmitz succeed Grossmann.

RWE declined to comment. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)