DUESSELDORF, Germany Aug 8 RWE (RWEG.DE) will likely name Peter Terium and Rolf Martin Schmitz to jointly lead the company, two people familiar with the matter said.

They said on Monday that one of the two managers was likely to become the new chief executive, replacing Juergen Grossmann, while the other would be named as deputy CEO.

The decision would end an internal row over who should get the top job and seal Grossmann's early exit before his contract runs out in September, 2012, they said.

RWE declined to comment on the matter.

Sources earlier told Reuters that supervisory board members were clashing over which of the two managers should succeed Grossmann. [ID:nLDE7770BG] (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)