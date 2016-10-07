Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Oct 7 Neither Innogy nor parent RWE are likely to take a stake in Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank, Innogy's Chief Executive told Reuters on Friday.
"We have just raised billions with the promise to invest in networks and renewables. I don't think this included a promise for a Deutsche Bank investment," he said in Frankfurt following the initial public offering offer of Innogy, Germany's largest listing in 16 years. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability