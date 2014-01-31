LONDON Jan 31 German utility RWE's
renewable energy arm in Britain has changed its name to RWE
Innogy UK from RWE npower, the firm said on Friday.
The name change clarifies the firm's position as a UK
subsidiary of RWE Innogy, the parent renewables division in
Germany, RWE said.
"The change of name is in response to a number of factors,
which includes feedback from external stakeholders, and very
importantly employees, who want to feel more integrated with one
of Europe's largest renewable energy companies." Hans Bünting,
chief executive of RWE Innogy GmbH said in a statement
On Jan. 15, RWE said it would curb spending at Innogy, the
latest cutback in a power sector crisis that has pushed many of
the group's coal and gas plants into losses.