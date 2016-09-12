BRIEF-Capri Global Capital posts Dec-qtr consol profit
* Dec quarter consol net sales 537.8 million rupees versus 354.6 million rupees year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2k87elj Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Sept 12 Investors are lining up to get their hands on shares of Innogy, the renewable, network and retail unit German utility RWE plans to list via an initial public offering next month, its chief executive said.
"There is considerable interest among investors," Peter Terium, currently holding the CEO position at both RWE AG and Innogy, told Reuters on Monday.
He added there was room for anchor investors in the planned listing, which will involve parent RWE selling existing shares on the market, alongside a capital increase that is expected to fetch 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion). ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Has signed a lease with transport company M. Larsen, which will lease entire Abildager 16 property in Brøndby comprising a site of 35,000 square meters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 30 Mediawan, a media acquisition vehicle founded by well-known personalities including telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel and Lazard banker Matthieu Pigasse, is in talks to buy Groupe AB to expand in the television sector.