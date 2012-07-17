FRANKFURT, July 17 RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, plans to cut at least another 2,000 jobs in Europe, German newspaper Rheinische Post reported, citing labour sources at the company.

According to a report of one union representative, the group may even cut up to 5,000 jobs, the paper said, adding management had informed the company's works council about the plans last week.

A company source had told Reuters in December that RWE was planning to cut up to 8,000 jobs over the next few years and RWE confirmed at the time that there were plans to reduce its workforce, without giving concrete figures.

As of March 31, 2012, RWE employed 72,058 staff.

"We are not commenting ongoing talks. Management will, however, discuss necessary measures with the labour representatives," Rheinische Post quoted an RWE spokesman as saying. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)