DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 17 RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, may cut an additional 5,000 jobs, a spokesman for trade union Verdi told Reuters, as the group prepares itself for the post-nuclear age in Germany.

RWE, hit by Germany's decision to shut down all nuclear power plants by 2022, confirmed at the time that there were plans to reduce its workforce to cut costs, but has so far not provided concrete figures.

Verdi spokesman Christoph Schmitz said the company had revealed "another 2,000-5,000 jobs are to be cut," adding that this number is on top of plans to axe 8,000 staff, revealed by a source in December.

"We are in talks with the labour representatives," a spokesman for RWE said on Tuesday, declining to comment on the numbers.

At the high end of the range given by Verdi, the cuts would mean about 18 percent of RWE's total workforce, which stood at just over 72,000 at the end of March, would face the axe.

A company source told Reuters, though, that the number of job cuts would be closer to 2,000 than to 5,000. RWE's management is due to make a decision on the matter in early August, according to the RWE spokesman.

Verdi's Schmitz called the plans for further job cuts a "conceivably poor debut" for Peter Terium, RWE's new chief executive who took over the top job at the company on July 1.

"We are surprised by the dimension of this collision course," he said.

RWE, along with peers E.ON and EnBW, is struggling to cope with Germany's nuclear exit plan, which is causing billions of euros worth of writedowns, large asset sales and job cuts.

E.ON, RWE's main peer, announced plans last year to slash up to 11,000 jobs, angering labour representatives.

To offset the impact of Germany's nuclear exit, RWE has said it would increase spending on renewable energy sources -- particularly wind power -- and shed assets of up to 7 billion euros ($8.57 billion) to lower its large debt pile.

($1 = 0.8170 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)