FRANKFURT Aug 22 DEA, the oil and gas
exploration arm of Germany's RWE , said on Monday it
was looking into returning staff to Libya who were flown out
amid emerging unrest in February.
A spokeswoman in Hamburg said it was too early to say when
the company may return all staff, adding DEA hoped that it could
re-establish exploration in two fields and that previous
contracts would be upheld.
"We are looking into the situation," she said.
DEA, which does not yet produce gas or oil in Libya, employs
100 people in the country but trimmed down to a core team of
workers from the region in February.
The spokeswoman said DEA was not in contact with any interim
government in Libya.
Rebels on Monday swept into the heart of Tripoli and crowds
took to the streets to celebrate what they saw as the end of
Muammar Gaddafi's four decades in power, with government tanks
and snipers putting up only scattered resistance.
Wintershall, BASF's (BASFn.DE) oil and gas unit, said it
would communicate on Libyan plans later on Monday.
It stopped oil production amounting to 100,000 barrels per
day (bpd) there in February.
