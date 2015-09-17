FRANKFURT, Sept 17 Talks between RWE and an unnamed Gulf-based investor no longer focus on an equity stake, a spokeswoman for the company said on Thursday, dashing hopes that the ailing group will get a new anchor shareholder.

"In our ongoing talks we are focusing on examining the possibilities for joint projects in the MENA region and for taking our good relations towards a long-term partnership, for example, through a joint venture," the spokeswoman said.

RWE has been in talks with the unnamed investor for months. A source told Reuters previously that RWE was talking to Masdar. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)