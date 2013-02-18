Australia shares rise, driven by miners; New Zealand up
March 6 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday, as gains in materials and financials outweighed losses from healthcare and utility stocks.
PRAGUE Feb 18 Czech energy firm EPH will bid with a partner for Net4Gas, the Czech gas transmission system operator owned by Germany's No.2 utility RWE, a spokesman said on Monday.
"EPH will submit a bid," EPH spokesman Daniel Castvaj said in an email. "We are partnering with someone, but I can't be more specific."
Sources told Reuters last week that EPH would submit a bid with Macquarie and that bids were due on Monday. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Anthony Barker)
March 6 CITIC Securities Company Limited: * Says it names Ge Xiaobo as finance director Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/Y4qM3r Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
