PRAGUE, July 27 Czech financial group KKCG will make a tentative offer for German-owned gas tranmission system operator Net4Gas, a spokesman said on Friday, and a source close to the deal said another Czech firm, EPH, remained in the running with a rival bid.

German utility RWE plans to sell Net4Gas, which operates a 2,500 km-long gas pipeline on Czech territory, as part of its broader aim to sell up to 7 billion euros ($8.61 billion) worth of assets by the end of 2013.

A source close to the transaction said the only bidders were KKCG and Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH).

"We are interested," KKCG spokesman Dan Plovajko said. "We will be or we are presenting or proposing an offer from our side. Today is the deadline for the indicative offers."

EPH could not be reached for comment. An RWE spokesman declined to comment.

Poland's gas network operator Gaz-System had also been expected to place an offer, expressing interest in Net4Gas as recently as May, but a spokeswoman for the Polish company said it had dropped out of the bidding.

"We want to focus on projects that are part of our investment plans," said Gaz-System spokeswoman Malgorzata Polkowska said.

A source told Reuters earlier this month that Net4Gas could be worth about 1.4 billion euros while HSBC analysts have put a price tag of 2.4 billion euros on the unit.

HSBC has noted, however, that prices for the unit could come under pressure from rival pipelines transporting gas from Russia to western Europe. ($1=0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Mueller in Prague, Pawel Bernat in Warsaw, Editing by David Cowell and Roger Atwood)