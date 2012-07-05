LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 5 RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, is seeking tentative bids for its long-distance gas network operator Net4Gas by July 22, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Czech companies Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) and financial group KKCG as well as Poland's gas network operator Gaz-System are expected to place offers, though they are likely to tie up with financial investors such as Allianz, Macquarie or GIP, the sources said.

"It looks like EPH is tying up with GIP and Gaz-System will go with Macquarie," one of the sources said.

The second source said that Net4Gas could be worth about 1.4 billion euros ($1.75 billion) while HSBC analysts have in the past put a price tag of 2.4 billion euros on the unit.

HSBC has noted, however, that prices for the unit could come under pressure by rival pipelines transporting gas from Russia to Western Europe.

The plan to sell the Net4Gas, which operates a 2,500 kilometre-long gas pipeline on Czech territory, is part of RWE's broader aim to sell up to 7 billion euros ($8.8 billion) worth of assets by the end of 2013.

The utility is advised by JP Morgan on the sale, one source said.

Gaz-System has said in the past it was planning to file an initial offer of interest to buy the unit while EPH and KKCG both said they had entered the tender.

RWE, Allianz, Macquarie and JP Morgan declined to comment.

GIP was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard in London, Arno Schuetze, Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Jana Mlcochova in Prague; Writing by Christoph Steitz)