* Costs could rise by up to 5 pct to 595 million pounds

* Production may start Q4 instead of Q3

* Drilling work continues despite onshore work delays (Adds RWE Dea comment)

LONDON, May 21 RWE Dea is facing a cost increase on the first phase of its Breagh gas platform in the North sea of up to 5 percent and production from the field may be delayed by three months to the fourth quarter, its partner said.

Expenditure could rise to as much as 595 million pounds ($941 million), Sterling Resources, which owns 30 percent of the Breagh project, said on Monday.

The likely cost and schedule overruns are being caused by work carried out at the Teesside gas processing plant (TGPP), which will receive gas from Breagh, Sterling Resources said.

"While the extent of delays at TGPP are not presently known, such modifications at TGPP are now not expected to be completed during second quarter 2012 and first gas from Breagh may be delayed into the fourth quarter 2012," Sterling Resources said.

A spokesman for RWE Dea confirmed the delay and said studies were being carried out to determine the exact length of the delay.

Gas production from the field was initially expected to start in the third quarter of this year. Output from Breagh is forecast at 160 million cubic feet per day once it is fully operational.

RWE Dea said the Breagh pipeline and onshore plant could provide up to 400 million cubic feet per day if gas from nearby fields is added.

Drilling work at the field is continuing despite the onshore work delay and the first four wells are expected to produce by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.6326 pound) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Erica Billingham)