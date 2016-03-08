ESSEN, Germany, March 8 Npower, the British unit of German utility RWE, on Tuesday said it would cut 2,400 out of 11,500 positions, either as employees or through partners, after it swung to an operating loss last year.

Less than half of the planned cuts, which were flagged by Reuters on Sunday, will affect direct employees of npower. RWE said full-time positions at npower amount to 6,668. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edward Taylor and Andrew Heavens)