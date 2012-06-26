DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 26 RWE, Germany's second-largest utility, said weak regulation governing how to set up offshore wind parks could further delay projects and endanger planned investments, a letter obtained by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

In the letter, sent to Germany's economy and environment ministries, RWE pointed to further delays at its North Sea wind park Nordsee Ost, scheduled to be connected to the power grid by grid operator Tennet next year.

"The total delay at the location now amounts to about 15 months and the triple digit million euros damage connected with it would indicate that the total investments of more than 1 billion euros becomes uneconomical," the letter said.

Planned decisions on further investments were therefore at risk, said the letter, which was signed by RWE Chief Commercial Officer Leonhard Birnbaum and Fritz Vahrenholt, head of RWE's Innogy unit.

RWE's incoming Chief Executive Peter Terium, who will take the job on July 1, urged the government over the weekend to enter talks with investors to discuss compensation and other measures to solve the problems connected to offshore wind farms.

Legal liability risks pose one major problem in the expansion of offshore wind parks.

For instance, grid operators must compensate wind park operators if power lines break down, which is discouraging them from building connections to offshore parks. So investors in wind parks have no guarantee they will be able to sell their power.

Offshore wind farms are part of the German government's plan to curb nuclear power in favour of renewable energy in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan.

Europe's biggest economy plans to build 10,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind capacity by 2020. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jason Neely)