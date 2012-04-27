LONDON, April 27 The UK arm of German utility RWE is reducing output at two of its large oil-fired power plants in Britain, the company said on Friday, as current price and demand levels require the stations, used as peaking plants, to run less often.

"Littlebrook Power Station will become unavailable from midnight Friday 27 April 2012. The unit will maintain capability to return to service on 72 hours notice," RWE npower said in a statement to the electricity trading market.

The ramping down of operations at the 1,245-megawatt (MW) Littlebrook power plant in Kent on Friday follows the same output reductions at its 1,000-MW Fawley oil-fired power plant, an RWE npower spokeswoman said.

Both stations remain officially operational, but the time they need to regain full output capacity has risen to 72 hours from much shorter previous lead times, she said.

"We are simply responding to seasonal changes in demand and optimising our performance," she added.

Both power plants are required to fully shut down by the end of 2015 or after 20,000 hours of running time since an EU-wide directive limiting polluting greenhouse gases came into force in January 2008.

The utility also decided not to pursue plans to build a new distillate oil-fired open cycle gas turbine (OCGT) plant on the Fawley site. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)