LONDON, April 27 The UK arm of German utility
RWE is reducing output at two of its large oil-fired
power plants in Britain, the company said on Friday, as current
price and demand levels require the stations, used as peaking
plants, to run less often.
"Littlebrook Power Station will become unavailable from
midnight Friday 27 April 2012. The unit will maintain capability
to return to service on 72 hours notice," RWE npower said in a
statement to the electricity trading market.
The ramping down of operations at the 1,245-megawatt (MW)
Littlebrook power plant in Kent on Friday follows the same
output reductions at its 1,000-MW Fawley oil-fired power plant,
an RWE npower spokeswoman said.
Both stations remain officially operational, but the time
they need to regain full output capacity has risen to 72 hours
from much shorter previous lead times, she said.
"We are simply responding to seasonal changes in demand and
optimising our performance," she added.
Both power plants are required to fully shut down by the end
of 2015 or after 20,000 hours of running time since an EU-wide
directive limiting polluting greenhouse gases came into force in
January 2008.
The utility also decided not to pursue plans to build a new
distillate oil-fired open cycle gas turbine (OCGT) plant on the
Fawley site.
