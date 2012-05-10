WARSAW May 10 German utility RWE
started construction of its fourth wind farm in Poland on
Thursday as part of a renewable energy development plan, even
though the government aims to cut the amount of state support
for wind by a quarter.
Poland, which must meet tough European Union renewable
targets by 2020, is currently overhauling its renewable support
plan.
"The new wind farm will confirm RWE's position as one of the
largest investors in wind energy in Poland," RWE said in a press
statement.
The group plans to launch the 39 megawatt wind farm in the
first half of 2013. It estimated the value of the investment at
over 60 million euros ($77.6 million).
By the end of 2015 RWE plans to increase its wind power
capacity in Poland to 300 MW from the current 108 MW.
Poland has around 1,900 megawatts of wind energy installed,
which represents some 6 percent of the power system's total
capacity. According to EU requirements, in 2020 nearly 15
percent of Polish energy is to come from renewable sources.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)