PRAGUE Jan 12 German utility RWE has
invested in a new onshore wind farm in Poland and expects to
connect this renewable project to the country's electricity grid
by the end of 2015, the company said on Monday.
The 17 megawatt wind farm in Opalenica is RWE's seventh wind
power project in Poland and will bring the company's total
installed capacity of wind farms to 214 megawatts.
Poland generates around 90 percent of its electricity from
coal and must increase renewable energy to at least 15 percent
of the total by 2020 to meet European Union rules on carbon
emissions.
But change has proved difficult because renewable power
producers have complained that an uncertain legal environment
prevented them from making new investments.
Last April, Poland approved a long-awaited draft law that
laid out new long-term subsidies for renewable energy, aiming to
cut costs for consumers as well as help the coal-reliant country
meet EU climate targets.
"After a period of insecurity regarding the final legal
regulations, work on the new (renewables) law are currently
being finalised," Robert Macias, board member of RWE Renewables
Polska, said in a statement.
"We have decided that it is the right time to carry out
another investment." RWE did not disclose the size of the
investment.
RWE also said it was open to further investments in wind
energy in Poland but that it was too soon to talk about any
specific plans.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn,; Editing by Jane Merriman)