WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
PRAGUE, Sept 27 The Czech unit of RWE said the German utility was part of European Commission raids in several EU member states involving firms in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas.
"I can confirm that in companies RWE AG, RWE Transgas and RWE Supply & Trading there has been an inspection by the European Commission going on since this morning," said Martin Chalupsky, spokesman for RWE Czech unit Transgas. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.