PRAGUE, Sept 27 The Czech unit of RWE said the German utility was part of European Commission raids in several EU member states involving firms in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas.

"I can confirm that in companies RWE AG, RWE Transgas and RWE Supply & Trading there has been an inspection by the European Commission going on since this morning," said Martin Chalupsky, spokesman for RWE Czech unit Transgas. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)